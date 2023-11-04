Naqvi concerned over increase of burning crops stubble in Indian Punjab

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his deep concern over up to 740 percent increase over burning of crops stubble in the Indian Punjab. In a statement on Friday, he said that according to an authentic report of American institution NASA, an alarming increase has occurred with regard to burning of crops stubble in the Indian Punjab.

According to the pictures released by NASA, a 740 percent increase in the burning of crops stubble incidents in only a single day is highly alarming. The reports of NASA and pictures give ample proof of Indian apathy.

The CM stated that smog has risen to an alarming level owing to burning of crops stubble on such a mega scale in the Indian Punjab. The prime reason for the rise of smog in Lahore is due to burning of crops stubble at a mega scale in the Indian Punjab.

The continuous increase in the pollution rate in Lahore owing to Indian environmental aggression is highly worrisome and alarming, he added.

The CM apprised that the Punjab government is adopting every step which is humanly possible to combat the hazards of smog. Eyes, breathing and E&T aliments are on the rise due to smog.

US consul general calls on Punjab CM

US Consul General Ms Kirstin K Hawkins called on Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest, including collaboration across various sectors, with a particular focus on addressing the smog issue.

Both explored opportunities to boost investment, enhance cooperation in agriculture and tourism and collaborate on restoring historical landmarks.

CM Naqvi welcomed American support for restoration of historical buildings in the province.

He expressed his commitment to strengthening the excellent relations between Pakistan and the US. He articulated the desire to foster bilateral ties under an agreement declaring Punjab and California as sister states.

The CM highlighted that the increase in smog levels in Lahore and other cities was attributed to the extensive burning of crop residues in the neighbouring country. As a response, he announced the imposition of a smog emergency and the mandatory requirement of masks for students in schools as a preventive measure. Every possible effort was being taken to mitigate the impact of smog, he concluded.

The consul general assured furthering the cooperation between the United States and the Punjab government, across various domains. Provincial Minister Amir Mir, Chief Secretary, IG police, Chairman Planning & Development, ACS (Home) and others were also present.