Nawaz urges PML-N workers to start election campaign

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid and former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif said Friday that his party has the ability to steer the country out of crises and put it on the path to development. Talking to the party workers at Jati Umra here on Friday, he said the time was not far away when problems of the people would end, the country would be freed from the vortex of inflation and unemployment and Pakistan would once again take the path of development. Nawaz Sharif said that the PML-N had always served people with dignity and dedication and preferred national interest over personal interest. He added that whenever his party got a chance to serve people, development graph of the country showed an upward trajectory. The PML-N had laid the network of development projects in the country in each of its tenure, he added. The former premier said that only PML-N could get the country out of all crises if given an opportunity to form the government after elections. He said after getting people’s votes, they would work day and night to include Pakistan in the ranks of developed countries.

Mian Nawaz Sharif asked workers to start vigorous public relations campaigns in preparation for the elections, saying that his party would clean sweep the upcoming general elections across the country. Former Prime Minister and President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif Friday expressed his enthusiasm for the announcement of the general election date. In an official statement, Shehbaz Sharif declared that the PML-N is fully prepared to present its case before the electorate, led by Nawaz Sharif.

Shehbaz Sharif emphasised that the Muslim League (N) stands as the pioneering party to initiate the election proceedings. He went on to mention the establishment of the party’s Election Cell, Parliamentary Boards, and Manifesto Committee, along with the ongoing acceptance of candidate applications, as clear indications of their readiness for the upcoming elections. He asserted that if given the opportunity by the divine, Nawaz Sharif would reignite the country’s development efforts. He expressed confidence in not only restoring the nation to the level of progress achieved in 2018 but also propelling it forward from that point. Shehbaz Sharif pledged his party’s commitment to reinstating peace, resolving the energy crisis, and alleviating unemployment and inflation, while ushering in a new era of youth development, commerce, and skill development.

Commenting on the Supreme Court’s involvement in the elections case, Shehbaz Sharif stressed that the court has underscored the gravity of the actions taken to dissolve the National Assembly. He deemed the subsequent punishment for the events of April 3 and May 9 as a matter of upholding the supremacy of the constitution and the law, reinforcing the state’s dedication to these principles.

In addition, a separate meeting occurred in which former minister Sardar Awais Khan Laghari, former Member of the National Assembly Abid Raza Kotla, and former federal minister Sardar Muhammad Yusuf individually called on Shehbaz Sharif at his residence in Model Town. During these discussions, party matters and preparations for the forthcoming elections were the focal points.