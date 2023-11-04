NCP commodities worth Rs1745m seized

Khyber - The Custom Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (North) has seized non-custom paid (NCP) commodities worth Rs1745 million in 60 raids at various exit and entry points in the province.

While chalking-out four months report, Chief Collector Custom Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region Saeed Akhtar said that in connection with crackdown launched against the non-custom paid goods, the Custom Intelligence in anti- smuggling activities, carried out from July to October 31, 2023, confiscated foreign made vehicles, cosmetics goods, black tea, cloth etc, worth of Rs950 million. He said that cases under relevant sections of law were registered against the smugglers. The confiscation had been made during raids conducted at different borders and Bacha Khan International Airport.

Meanwhile, the Chief Collector said, the Custom Enforcement also seized huge quantities of non-paid custom goods in the previous four months.