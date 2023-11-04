Saturday, November 04, 2023
NDRMF, OGDCL sign accord to work on joint projects

November 04, 2023
Islamabad  -   In order to promote socially responsible and environmental friendly practices in the field of oil & gas exploration and production in line with the sustainable development goals, National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) and Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) entered into an agreement to work on joint projects. An MoU signing ceremony in this regard was held in Islamabad, in which Bilal Anwer CEO NDRMF and Ahmed Hayat Lak Managing Director/CEO OGDCL signed the agreement.

Under this partnership, NDRMF intends to establish its linkages with OGDCL for larger cooperation and linkages for research and capacity development activities for socially responsible and environmental friendly adaptations in the field. Collaborating for knowledge exchange and capacity building in the areas of climate change, disaster risk reduction, through holding of seminars, workshops and events on areas of mutual interest will play a vital role in achieving the objectives.

Bilal Anwer, CEO NDRMF said that NDRMF is legally mandated to reduce the socio-economic and fiscal vulnerability of the country and its population to natural hazards by prioritising and financing investments in disaster risk reduction that have high economic benefits, taking into account climate change, as well as disaster risks and their impacts.

Ahmed Hayat Lak, Managing Director/CEO OGDCL, expressed great confidence in this partnership and said it will help us explore carbon dioxide gas capture & storage solutions and mechanisms for reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.

Under the agreement different sectors of OGDCL’s work will be taken care of such as carbon neutralising and environmental friendly project development, decarbonising OGDCL’s operating fields, contributing to help socially vulnerable sectors to become resilient due to effects of carbon emissions, developing innovative solutions in the areas of oil exploration.

This MoU reflects the strong commitment of NDRMF and OGDCL to work together towards a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future in Pakistan’s oil and gas sector.

