New govt will accelerate privatisation of loss-making entities: Dar

ISLAMABAD - British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriot held a meeting with Leader of the House Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at the Parliament House here on Friday.

The meeting addressed a range of topics of mutual interest, highlighting the strong and enduring relationship between the United Kingdom and Pakistan, according to a statement issued by the Senate Secretariat.

During the meeting, Senator Dar apprised the High Commissioner of the economic performance of Pakistan during 2013-17 when it became 24th global economy and 18 hours daily average load shedding was eliminated together with enhanced investment in public sector development. He added that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) stood for free and fair elections, along with a level playing field for all political parties. In discussion about the business environment in Pakistan, Senator Dar expressed the hopes that post general elections in 2024; the winning political party would accelerate the privatization of loss-making state-owned enterprises. He also stressed the need to enhance the trade ties as well as the volumes of business between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

The leader of the house also mentioned the importance of agricultural development to ensure food security for Pakistan’s population and flagged the mining industry’s potential for future economic development of the nation.