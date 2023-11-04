Saturday, November 04, 2023
NICVD, ChildLife sign MoU

PR
November 04, 2023
KARACHI-National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease (NICVD) and ChildLife Foundation have signed an MoU to collaborate and develop a mechanism where children with cardiology issues will be consulted through telemedicine and referred to NICVD if required.
Dr Abdul Sattar, Head of Pediatric Cardiac Services NICVD, and Dr Ahson Rabbani, CEO of ChildLife Foundation, signed the MoU. It is to be noted that NICVD is the first tertiary cardiac care institute in South Asia as well as the flagship facility for cardiology in Pakistan with a focus on superior care for patients.
The ChildLife has introduced unique provider-to-provider consultation model of Telemedicine Satellite Centers (TSCs) to cater to the children’s emergency cases in 200 plus district and tehsil hospitals of the country.

