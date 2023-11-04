Saturday, November 04, 2023
No respite for the public

November 04, 2023
Opinions, Letters

Despite a considerable reduc­tion in petrol prices, the appre­ciation of the rupee, and a crack­down on smugglers and hoarders, there has been no considerable re­duction in the prices of daily neces­sities and transportation fares.

While travelling from Johi to Ka­rachi on October 16, I observed that the transportation charges re­mained the same despite a signifi­cant reduction in petroleum prices. Passengers reminded the trans­porters of the price reduction, but they claimed it was nominal.

In Johi, people have complained that some petroleum pumps in Tehsil Johi supply low-quality Ira­nian petrol, and the liters are mea­sured inaccurately by tampering with the meters at the pumps.

The lack of regulation and market monitoring has led to anarchy. Con­cerned departments and regulato­ry bodies are nowhere to be seen. Two decades ago, every shop and pushcart used to have a price list, and market regulation committees and tehsildars regularly checked prices and the quality of daily-use items, imposing fines for adultera­tion and underweight goods.

While the civilised world is mak­ing strides in ensuring optimal pricing and quality, our regulatory framework and market monitor­ing mechanisms have deteriorated. DC Dadu’s efforts are commend­able, but more is needed. DC Dadu is requested to activate concerned departments to visit the markets regularly and ensure the reduc­tion of prices for daily-use items and transportation while ensur­ing the quality of goods and ser­vices at the district level.

GULSHER PANHWER,

Johi.

