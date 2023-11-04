No respite for the public

Despite a considerable reduction in petrol prices, the appreciation of the rupee, and a crackdown on smugglers and hoarders, there has been no considerable reduction in the prices of daily necessities and transportation fares.
While travelling from Johi to Karachi on October 16, I observed that the transportation charges remained the same despite a significant reduction in petroleum prices. Passengers reminded the transporters of the price reduction, but they claimed it was nominal.
In Johi, people have complained that some petroleum pumps in Tehsil Johi supply low-quality Iranian petrol, and the liters are measured inaccurately by tampering with the meters at the pumps.
The lack of regulation and market monitoring has led to anarchy. Concerned departments and regulatory bodies are nowhere to be seen. Two decades ago, every shop and pushcart used to have a price list, and market regulation committees and tehsildars regularly checked prices and the quality of daily-use items, imposing fines for adulteration and underweight goods.
While the civilised world is making strides in ensuring optimal pricing and quality, our regulatory framework and market monitoring mechanisms have deteriorated. DC Dadu’s efforts are commendable, but more is needed. DC Dadu is requested to activate concerned departments to visit the markets regularly and ensure the reduction of prices for daily-use items and transportation while ensuring the quality of goods and services at the district level.
GULSHER PANHWER,
Johi.