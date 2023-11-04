Operation against water theft in full swing

KARACHI-Pakistan Rangers and Water Corporation have conducted a joint operation and thwarted a major water theft operation in Karachi.

According to media reports, the operation was conducted in Landhi Labor Square, where a group of individuals had constructed a 18-foot deep, 200-foot long tunnel to steal water from a 54-inch line of the Halliji Conduit.

The thieves had also built a pipeline in a tank at a depth of 250-300 feet to steal water, and had constructed three large tanks under a room to store millions of gallons of water. The entire operation was being conducted under the guise of an RO plant. The authorities have registered an FIR against 10 unknown accused, including Kashif Taslim, Shoaib, Iqbal Qaim Khani, Abdul Khaliq Marwat, and Muhammad Shafiq.

CEO Water Corporation, Engineer Syed Salahuddin Ahmed, congratulated the Pakistan Rangers, Sindh Police, and Water Corporation officials for the successful operation. He said that the operation would further improve the water supply in the surrounding areas.

Ahmed also said that the water thieves had stolen water worth Rs. 15 billion over the past few years. He added that the Water Corporation Act punishes water theft with 5 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 50 lakh.

Ahmed said that the Water Corporation would investigate its own officials for their involvement in the water theft, and that strict legal action would be taken against anyone found guilty. He added that the Water Corporation would not allow anyone to steal water from the citizens of Karachi.

The authorities have also demolished a large number of illegal hydrants and disconnected illegal connections across the city.