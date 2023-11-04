Pak Naval Academy wins 4th PN Int’l nautical contest

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Naval Academy has won the fourth PN International Nautical Competition (INC), 2023. The closing ceremony of the event was held at PNS RAHBAR, Manora yesterday. Commander Karachi, Rear Admiral Muhammad Saleem was the chief guest on the occasion. He gave away prizes to the winners, according to a press release received here. Expressing satisfaction over the immaculate conduct of the event, he congratulated the winning teams and medal winners. He further urged the participants to yearn for even higher standards of professional excellence. Earlier, Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy, Commodore Muhammad Khalid gave an overview of the championship.

The event was contested in the fields of sailing, swimming, lifesaving skills and seamanship. Pakistan Naval Academy clinched the trophy with 2 gold medals while team from Islamic Republic of Iran Imam Khomeni Naval University was declared Runner’s up. The competition witnessed participation from Azerbaijan, China, Indonesia, Italy, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Iran, Oman, Turkiye and host team of Pakistan Naval Academy. INC aims to promote water sports in Pakistan and encourages competition among friendly navies in the field of sports. The ceremony was also attended by Senior Naval Officers, Foreign Service Attachés and Civilian Dignitaries in large number.