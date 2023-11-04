Pakistan aims to emulate China's success in electric bike industry

As China's electric bicycle industry witnesses a remarkable growth, Pakistan aspires to emulate this success by fostering its electric vehicle (EV) revolution, reports WealthPK.

Electric bicycles offer a cost-effective and environmentally conscious solution amidst the escalating fuel costs. They also provide a practical mode of transport for short-distance commutes, enabling individuals to avoid the complicated requirements of public transportation.

This surge in electric bicycle sales comes at a time when China is actively promoting electric mobility as part of its broader green agenda.

Pakistan is also moving in this direction. The Electric Vehicle Policy 2020-25, enacted in 2019, offers a range of incentives and tax exemptions for promotion of local manufacturing of electric vehicles. The ultimate goal is for electric vehicles to capture a significant share of passenger vehicle and heavy-duty truck markets by 2030 and 2040, respectively.

In Pakistan, six companies are already assembling electric motorbikes, and licenses have been issued to 31 companies, according to an official at the Engineering Development Board of the Ministry of Industries and Production.

Talking to WealthPK on the condition of anonymity, he said the issuance of licences for the manufacture of electric motorbikes was a pivotal step towards reducing the country's reliance on fossil fuels and combating carbon emissions.

Pakistan's transport sector is responsible for a substantial portion of the nation's carbon emissions, making electric mobility a critical component of its sustainable future, he added.

He explained: "One such Pakistani company Zyp Technologies is actively contributing to this shift. Zyp Technologies raised $1.2 million for its innovative battery-swapping electric motorbikes, with plans to begin mass production in March 2024."

The battery-swapping stations are set to revolutionize refuelling, promising to recharge electric bikes in less than a minute.

He further explained that Pakzone, another pioneering Pakistani electric motorbike company, reported a significant increase in sales this year, driven by the skyrocketing petroleum prices.

These electric motorbikes offer cost-effective and environment-friendly alternatives, reducing fuel costs by up to 60%. The maintenance costs are minimal, and they produce zero noise and air pollution.

However, challenges remain in the adoption of electric vehicles. High upfront costs, battery-related concerns, range anxiety, and inadequate charging infrastructure are among the obstacles that must be addressed.

To drive EV adoption, the consumers need a guarantee of accessible charging infrastructure, available nearby. In addition, the availability of spare parts and expertise for repair and maintenance in the nascent EV market is a concern.

Concluding, he said China's electric bicycle success offered valuable lessons for Pakistan, as it went on to shift towards electric mobility. The nation's EV policy and the efforts of Zyp Technologies and Pakzone signal a promising future. With right investments, infrastructure development, and consumer education, Pakistan can pave the way for a cleaner and more efficient mode of transportation, following in the footsteps of China's electric bicycle industry success.