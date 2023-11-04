 Pakistan and Bangladesh women ODI series commences today 

LAHORE -Pakistan and Bangladesh women’s teams are all set to take the field again when both sides meet in the first of the three ODI matches at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur in Dhaka today (Saturday). The sec­ond and third ODIs will be played at the same venue on 7 and 10 November, respectively. The three-match ODI series will be live-streamed on Bangla­desh Cricket Board You­Tube channel. The ODIs are part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25, where Pakistan are listed on the sixth spot with six wins from 12 matches, while Bangladesh are on the ninth spot with one win from nine matches. In the ICC Women’s Rankings, Bangladesh are positioned eighth, while the touring side are ranked 10th. On a head-to-head basis, there have been 12 matches be­tween the two teams with Pakistan and Bangladesh winning six each. Sidra Amin, while talking to PCB Digital, said: “Bangladesh are a competitive side, and they have shown us that in the T20I series. We, as a team, will need to be at our best to secure results in our favour, and that’s the challenge we all are looking ahead to.”