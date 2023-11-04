Saturday, November 04, 2023
Pakistan needs super system, not superstar: Tareen

Monitoring Desk
November 04, 2023
HAFIZABADL  -   Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) chief Jahangir Tareen has said that the country doesn’t need a superstar; instead, it requires a super system for its development and prosperity.

He said this while addressing a public rally in Hafizabad on Friday. Tareen offered hope to the people of Pakistan, urging them not to be disappointed, as the need of the hour was to unite all political parties. He deplored the damage caused to Pakistan due to the conflicts among political groups, and stressed that it was not the personalities, but the people and the country that matter the most. Tareen asserted that the country would progress when all political parties worked together, ensuring that development projects were not hindered. The IPP chief expressed his admiration for the people of Pakistan’s army, saying, “Our protectors do not hesitate to lay down their lives.” Tareen said his party aimed to instil hope in the people and would only make promises they could fulfil, relying on their good intentions and divine assistance. He also pledged that, once in power, his party would provide youth with easily accessible loans and set a minimum salary of Rs50,000.

LESCO detects 338 power pilfering connections on 56th day

Monitoring Desk

