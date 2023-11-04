Pakistan’s Ikhtisham wins Kyurogi gold in Asian Taekwondo C’ship

LAHORE - Six different weight category competitions were held on the first day of the Kyorugi event during the ongoing 5th COMBAXX Asian Taekwondo Open Championship 2023 in Islamabad.
In the –87kg category, Pakistan’s Ikhtisham-ul- Haq defeated World No 13 Michael Rodriguez of America 2-0 to win the gold medal while Kazakhstan’s Nurbul Yersaiynov won bronze and Pakistan’s Mohammad Adnan got the fourth bronze.
In the men’s -68kg final, Croatia’s Leon Glasnovic defeated Afghanistan’s Zain Hikmatullah to win the gold medal. Bexultan Mussa Khan of Kazakhstan won the bronze medal while Elder Birimbay of Kazakhstan won the fourth bronze. In the men’s -74kg category final, Uzbekistan’s NajmiddinKosimkhojiev defeated Afghanistan’s Omid Sahak 2-0 to win the gold medal while Jordan’s Muhammad Othman won the bronze and Mahmood Khan of Pakistan won the fourth bronze.
In the women’s -49kg category final, Indonesia’s Ni Kadek Heni won the gold medal by defeating Nepal’s Anjali Tamang 2-1 after an exciting contest, while Afghanistan’s Zarghana Noori won the bronze and Pakistan’s Sheeza Jawad won the fourth bronze.
In the final of the women’s -57kg category, Mariya Sevostyanova of Kazakhstan defeated Noor Rehman of Pakistan 2-0 while Sabira Bibi of Pakistan won the bronze and AraLiym of Kazakhstan won the fourth bronze medal.
In the women’s -73kg, Lauren Williams of Great Britain defeated her compatriot Emily Sutherland 2-0 and won the gold medal. Pakistan’s Bushra Zuberi won the bronze medal while against Kazakhstan’s Diana Absenova, she won the gold medal by winning 2-0.