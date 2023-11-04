Pakistan’s Ikhtisham wins Kyurogi gold in Asian Taekwondo C’ship

LAHORE - Six different weight catego­ry competitions were held on the first day of the Kyo­rugi event during the on­going 5th COMBAXX Asian Taekwondo Open Champi­onship 2023 in Islamabad.

In the –87kg category, Pakistan’s Ikhtisham-ul- Haq defeated World No 13 Michael Rodriguez of America 2-0 to win the gold medal while Kazakh­stan’s Nurbul Yersaiynov won bronze and Pakistan’s Mohammad Adnan got the fourth bronze.

In the men’s -68kg final, Croatia’s Leon Glasnovic defeated Afghanistan’s Zain Hik­matullah to win the gold medal. Bexultan Mussa Khan of Kazakh­stan won the bronze medal while Elder Birimbay of Kazakhstan won the fourth bronze. In the men’s -74kg category final, Uzbekistan’s NajmiddinKosimkhojiev defeated Afghanistan’s Omid Sahak 2-0 to win the gold medal while Jor­dan’s Muhammad Othman won the bronze and Mahmood Khan of Pakistan won the fourth bronze.

In the women’s -49kg category final, Indonesia’s Ni Kadek Heni won the gold medal by defeating Nepal’s Anjali Tamang 2-1 after an exciting contest, while Af­ghanistan’s Zarghana Noori won the bronze and Pakistan’s Sheeza Jawad won the fourth bronze.

In the final of the women’s -57kg category, Mariya Sevostyanova of Kazakhstan defeated Noor Rehm­an of Pakistan 2-0 while Sabira Bibi of Pakistan won the bronze and AraLiym of Kazakhstan won the fourth bronze medal.

In the women’s -73kg, Lauren Williams of Great Britain defeated her compatriot Emily Suther­land 2-0 and won the gold medal. Pakistan’s Bushra Zuberi won the bronze medal while against Ka­zakhstan’s Diana Absenova, she won the gold medal by winning 2-0.