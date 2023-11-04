Philippines, Japan announce negotiations for key defence pact

MANILA - Japan and the Philippines said Friday they will start negotiations for a defence pact that would allow the countries to deploy troops on each other’s territory. Tokyo and Manila -- longtime allies of Washington -- are deepening their defence cooperation as they seek to counter China’s growing military pressure. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced the start of negotiations for a reciprocal access agreement in Manila. The agreement would create the legal basis for the countries to send defence personnel to each other’s territory for training and other operations.