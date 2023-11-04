Police arrest 3 bandits linked to over 200 robberies

KARACHI-The local police and rangers’ officials in a joint operation successfully apprehended three bandits allegedly involved in more than 200 robberies in the metropolis.

According to a law enforcement spokesperson, all the three arrested accused were allegedly affiliated with a robber gang operating in Karachi.

The spokesperson alleged that the arrested individuals were involved in more than 200 robberies in the city, while the arrested accused confessed to selling the bikes stolen from Karachi in Balochistan. The police recovered arms and ammunition from the possession of the arrested individuals, however, a case has been filed against the arrested individuals.

Last month, the suspect who allegedly opened fire and injured two citizens over robbery resistance in Gulshan-e-Hadid was arrested. According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir, the bandit, Shehzad, was arrested with the help of CCTV footage, meanwhile during the investigation, the culprit confessed to various robberies in Gulshan-e-Hadid and Shah Latif town. The police officials recovered an illegal arm and multiple bullets from the possession of the accused robber.

The incident was reported in the Steel Town police station last night, after which the local police officers conducted a raid and arrested the culprit.