Police stations are being converted into SIPS to self-supervise working: DIG

LAHORE - Lahore DIG Operations Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has said that every officer is responsible for the performance of his circle, the task of arresting criminals and habitual criminals should be completed in any case. At a meeting to eliminate crime with circle officers, he asked them to carry out indiscriminate operations against miscreants, gangsters, mafia and drug dealers. All police stations are being converted into Special Initiative Police Stations (SIPS) to self-supervise their working. He directed the police officers to take strict action against electricity thieves in collaboration with Lesco authorities. The meeting reviewed the anti-crime operations during the month of October. The DIG operations asked them to revisit the crime pockets and ensure effective patrolling in the circle. Use other units of the police in crime fighting. Rizvi said a policy of zero tolerance should be adopted against display of illegal weapons. He asked them to eliminate night kite-flying in respective circles. The DIG further directed them to improve community policing and public service delivery. He said police response should be further improved. Search operations should be continued on a daily basis. DIG Operations also asked to replace ineffective personnel with effective ones. The presence of SHOs should be ensured within the police station limits. Rizvi further said that if people were satisfied with police performance, it would enhance image of the police department. The best way to please Allah Almighty was to make things easier for people, he stated.