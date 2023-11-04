Saturday, November 04, 2023
PTI leader Asad Qaiser arrested in corruption case

Israr Ahmad
November 04, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  A team of Islamabad police have handcuffed former Speaker National Assembly and senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser from his residence in Islamabad during a raid, informed sources on Friday. The leader of PTI was moved to Police Station Bani Gala after arresting from his residence, they said. “My brother has been held by police dressed in civvies from his house,” said the brother of Asad Qaiser while talking to media men. Also Asad Qaiser’s brother posted a video on social media saying police and men dressed in plain clothes “took Asad in custody from his residence in Islamabad.”

Israr Ahmad

