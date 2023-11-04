PTI turns reconciliatory towards opponents

ISLAMABAD - The beleaguered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday for the first time in the Senate adopted a reconciliatory tone towards its opponent parties calling for a national reconciliation and political cooperation ahead of the general elections for the “sake of bright future of the country.”

PTI and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML-N), the two arch political rivals, also for the first time agreed in the house that free, fair and credible elections with a level playing field for all were the only solution to steer the country out of the present poly crisis. The rare agreement was reached at a time when the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in consultation with President Dr Arif Alvi has fixed February 8 next year as the date for general elections to the National Assembly and all four provincial assemblies.

“Our political history is full of accidents… We have to learn lessons from bitter experiences of the past,” said Leader of the Opposition and PTI Senator Dr Shahzad Waseem while speaking in the house. Urging the need for a national reconciliation among all political parties, Senator Waseem emphasized that they would have to move towards a better and bright future of the country with “mutual understanding, forgiveness and amity with one another.” “We cannot get positive and new results by repeating mistakes of the past. We have to come out with a new way of thinking.”

Welcoming the decision of the Supreme Court that paved the way to fix the date of general elections, Senator Waseem said that announcement of the date has cleared clouds of uncertainty over democracy of the country. He added that elections had to be held within 90 days after dissolution of assemblies before completing their terms under the constitution but political parties within then ruling coalition – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – opposed the conduct of elections.

The opposition leader demanded that the confusion on “who has to announce the date of election, either ECP or President” has to be settled once for all. He pointed out that the problem was created when the last government had introduced a law empowering the electoral body to fix the date of elections – a move that was in contravention of the provisions of the Constitution. He added that the Constitution empowered the President to fix the date if the National Assembly is dissolved prior to the completion of its term.

He also criticized the last government of PDM, a coalition of different political parties, for its “poor performance” and said that no political party within the alliance was now ready to bear the burden of that failure. The leader of the opposition also appealed to all the political parties to give tickets to youth in the election to enable them to make their entry into the parliament. Calling the youth the “centre of hope of the Pakistani nation”, he said that the youth in this way would become a voice of the time and lead them. He concluded that the credibility of the election was as important as the date of the election. “There should be an election whose credibility couldn’t be questioned. An election should be such that it provides equal opportunities (level playing field) for all,” he added. Leader of the House Senator Ishaq Dar welcomed the speech of the opposition leader and agreed to his demand of free, fair and transparent elections. “I endorse (the view of) the leader of the opposition that everyone should get a level playing field (in polls),” he added. Former finance minister Senator Dar further said that the Election Commission should allow the international observers to oversee the election process to give credibility to the polls. He said that his party was a strong believer of free and fair elections but all political parties, unlike the past, should have “the magnanimity and honesty” to accept the results of election with open heart irrespective of the fact who wins the same. The leader of the house admitted that elections had to be held within 90 days if assemblies were dissolved without completing their respective terms but they should keep in mind other constitutional provisions. Giving reason for the delay of election for NA, he said that fresh delimitation of constituencies was the reason for this but it was a requirement of the Constitution once the Council of Common Interests (CCI) approved results of census. He went on to say that the electoral body needed Rs 16 billion to conduct elections of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies in addition to its requirement of Rs 46 billion for general elections.