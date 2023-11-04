PTV, CBS, Honda, Netsol, CA win in PSA Cricket League 

LAHORE - The teams of PTV, CBS, At­las Honda, Netsol and Civil Aviation recorded victo­ries in the 7th Premier Super Corporate Cricket League here at different venues. In the first match at Race Course Cricket Ground, PTV defeated AGP. Team AGP scored 131 runs in 20 overs and PTV reached home in the 19th over losing 7 wick­ets. At the FBR Cricket Ground, CBS defeated FBR. CBS scored 258 runs in 20 overs while FBR could score 137 runs in 18 overs. In the second match at the same ground, Netsol beat FBR. FBR scored 131 runs in 20 overs, which Netsol achieved in 14th over los­ing 2 wickets. Atlas Honda beat LCI team at Model Town Green Ground. Atlas Honda scored 176 runs in 20 overs and in reply, LCI team could score 131. In the second match, Civil Aviation defeated DPS team. CA scored 175 runs in 18 overs, while DPS team could score 142 runs. Chief organizer Faheem Mukhtar Butt distributed man of the match awards.