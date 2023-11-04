Refugees return: UN seeks safety, protection of women, children

ISLAMABAD - Top UN agencies yesterday called for protection of children and families as Pakistan has started a campaign to deport the foreigners residing illegally in Pakistan. UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, IOM, the UN Migration Agency and UNICEF, the UN Children’s Fund have said they were “deeply concerned” for the safety and well-being of children and families affected by the illegal foreigners repatriation plan and alarmed at the potential consequences of this plan’s implementation. The UN agencies said the majority were Afghans now returning out of fear of arrest or deportation in Pakistan. “Afghanistan is deep in the grip of a humanitarian crisis, with ongoing human rights challenges and an impeding harsh winter. Almost 30 million people require humanitarian assistance and 3.3 million are internally displaced. Since 15 September 2023, an estimated 160,000 Afghans have left Pakistan. Among those, 86 percent of families reported fear of arrest as the most common reason for leaving the overwhelming majority departing in a rush, and without assistance,” a joint statement said.

It added: “Pakistan has a proud tradition of hosting refugees, saving millions of lives. This generosity is still needed.” “Children face serious protection risks while on the move in Pakistan, in detention centres, crossing borders and upon return to Afghanistan. Children’s access to services including education and healthcare and basic necessities such as food and shelter can be severely disrupted,” the joint statement said.

More registered Afghan refugees are also approaching UNHCR’s voluntary repatriation centres in Peshawar and Quetta asking to be assisted to return. UNHCR and IOM are stepping up their capacity to help. Voluntary returns are generally slower during the winter, it added.

“Any return needs to be voluntary and done in a safe and orderly manner, with full respect for rights and protection of those in need” stressed UNHCR’s Representative, Philippa Candler. UNHCR and IOM have undertaken intensive engagement with the authorities in Pakistan, including advocating that those whose safety may be at risk are exempted from the government’s deadline for undocumented foreigners to leave by November 1.

“We are appealing to the authorities not to force vulnerable people, including children and families, back to a situation where their lives may be at risk’’ said IOM’s Chief of Mission, Mio Sato.

The UNHCR and IOM reiterated their offer to support Pakistan in developing a mechanism to register, manage, and screen people who need continued protection in the country. “At this time of increased vulnerability, UNICEF calls on the Government of Pakistan to fulfil its obligations to uphold and protect the rights of all children within its borders,” said UNICEF Pakistan Representative, Abdullah Fadil. UNHCR, IOM and UNICEF continue to appeal to the international community to increase support for hosting vulnerable children and families and refugees in Pakistan.