Restaurant award sparks pride in Dutch grub

Amsterdam- Best known abroad for its herring, deep-fried croquettes, and sickly-sweet stroopwafels, it’s fair to say the Netherlands has not historically been worldrenowned for its cuisine. But for the first time, a Michelin-starred restaurant in Amsterdam has been voted the world’s best on TripAdvisor, further proof the food scene in the country is on the rise, according to its head chef. With the exception of Irish oysters and Japanese wagyu beef, everything on the menu at the Bougainville restaurant is local Dutch produce, chef Tim Golsteijn told AFP in his bustling kitchen just off Amsterdam’s main square. Dutch gastronomy has really been growing in the past 10 years, also because Amsterdam is becoming more and more of a big international city,” said the 36-year-old, who was born and raised in the capital and describes himself as “100 percent Dutchie”. You can’t compare it to London or New York or Tokyo but we are getting there,” he told AFP, as his sous chefs chopped, sliced and stirred ready for another busy dinner service. In 1958, there were only eight Michelin-starred restaurants in the whole country. But now the Netherlands has forced its way into the world’s top 10, with 123 restaurants boasting a coveted star.