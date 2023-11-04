saw winds hit 156 km/h. Catalan separatist keeps Spain waiting on government deal

MADRID-Spain’s acting Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s bid to form a new government needs the backing of Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont, who appears in no rush to strike a deal. Puigdemont and his hardline Catalan separatist party JxCat emerged as kingmaker after an inconclusive general election in Spain in which neither the left nor the right won enough seats to form a governing majority. In exchange for the key support of his seven JxCat lawmakers, Puigdemont is demanding an amnesty for hundreds of people who faced legal action over their roles in Catalonia’s failed push for independence in 2017, which sparked Spain’s worst political crisis in decades.

Among those who would benefit is Puigdemont, who headed the Catalan regional government in 2017 when it made a short-lived declaration of independence after a violence-marred referendum banned by Madrid. Puigdemont fled Spain shortly after to avoid prosecution and now lives in self-imposed exile in Belgium. A deal on the amnesty seemed imminent on Thursday as Puigdemont met with top JxCat party officials at a hotel in Brussels. A lectern with a microphone and a label with Puigdemont’s name on it was even set up but in the end he did not speak. He instead urged “caution” even if “some are in a hurry” in what was seen as a reference to Sanchez. If the Socialist leader fails to win an investiture vote in parliament by November 27, fresh elections will be held, most likely in mid-January.

‘Last minute differences’ - The divisive amnesty proposal -- which is fiercely opposed by the right -- has already received the green light from Catalonia’s other main separatist party, the ERC which governs the wealthy northeastern region. To seal this deal, the prime minister sent his right-hand man, cabinet minister Felix Bolanos, to Barcelona to meet with ERC officials. Bolanos had reportedly hoped to celebrate a parallel agreement with Puigdemont’s party at the same time but instead he told reporters he “hoped” an agreement would “soon” be signed with JxCat.