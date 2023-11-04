Saturday, November 04, 2023
SC issues detailed order of NAB amendments case
Web Desk
8:18 PM | November 04, 2023
National

The Supreme Court on Saturday issued a detailed order of the NAB amendments case hearing held on Oct 31.

It is said in the written order that the apex court has provided opportunity to the PTI chief to present himself before the court.

The court ordered that a copy of the order be sent to the PTI chief in Adiala Jail.

Notices have been issued to the attorney general for Pakistan and all provincial advocate generals. The PTI chief will receive the notice through the jail superintendent.

This case was heard by a five-member bench, headed by CJP Faez Isa.

The PTI chief is the main applicant in the NAB amendments case.

