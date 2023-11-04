Saturday, November 04, 2023
SCBA lauds services of HR lawyer Syed Sibtain Akhtar Bokhari

Staff Reporter
November 04, 2023
LAHORE   -   The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) has issued a letter of appreciation to Senior Human Rights Lawyer, Syed Sibtain Akhtar Bokhari for his services rendered to the noble cause of Human Rights. This was given by the Secretary & Executive member, SCBAP, Muqtadir Akhtar Shabbir and M Saim Chaudhry in a function held in Lahore today. The veteran lawyer and Human Rights Activist, Syed Sibtain Akhtar Bokhari, has been providing his service for humanitarian cause for the past 30 years. The decision of issuing the letter to Mr. Bokhari was approved by all the executive members of the SCBAP and they also appreciated his role & efforts towards the cause. Previously, a shield was awarded to the senior lawyer for the first time in the history of LHCBA through executive to an Advocate in recognition of his services in 1996. He has also received a gold medal by former Chief Justice of Pakistan through Pakistan Bar Council in 1998. In 2001, the former Prime Minister Tony Blair invited Mr. Bokhari to 10 Downing Street London and appreciated his efforts.

Staff Reporter

