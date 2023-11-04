SCCI for taking stakeholders on board while framing economic policies

Peshawar - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president Fuad Ishaq on Friday said that the role of bureaucracy is vital in framing sustainable and growth-oriented policies. He, however, emphasised that the chamber and relevant stakeholders should be consulted before formation of economic policies and reforms in taxation system.

The SCCI chief Fuad Ishaq said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should be given due rights of gas and electricity under article 158-A of the Constitution of the country. He called for signing of free trade agreements with Afghanistan, Iran and China along-with allowing trade in Pakistani rupees with these countries so that the national economy would be stabilised and trade volume to be improved as well.

The SCCI chief expressed these views while talking to the participants of an inland study tour of the 38th Mid-Career Management Course (NIM) Islamabad here at chamber house. The National Institute of Management (NIM) Directing Staff Ms Semi Khan headed the delegation.

SCCI vice presidents Sanaullah and Ijaz Afridi, executive members Munawar Khurshid, Qurat-ul-Ain, Naeem Qasmi, Ismail Safi and former president Faiz Muhammad Faizi, Ex-vice president Anees Ashraf and others were also present on the occasion. A comprehensive multi-media presentation was given regarding the chamber’s history, key role, objectives, main functions and future programs during the meeting.

In reply to the queries of the participants, SCCI chief said that industries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have adversely suffered owing to unavailability of gas and electricity. The dilemma is that despite unavailability of gas, the gas tariff has also been increased exorbitantly, which is an attempt to further push the war-hit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa industries towards destruction, he added.

Furthermore, he said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has first right to use its natural resources under Article 158-A of the Constitution, but for the last 13 years, no new gas connection to industries in the province was given, contrary to that new gas connections were given to industries in Punjab, while on the other hand, he said that Punjab gas consumption is high than its production.

Similarly, he said, the production of natural gas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is in surplus but gas wasn’t available there, even domestic consumers are being charged with exorbitant rates. He urged the government to ensure new gas connections to industries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which is a constitutional right of this province.

To another question about CPEC, Ishaq responded that CPEC is a guarantee for economic prosperity and development of Pakistan and the whole region. He urged the government to provide equal facilities and incentives to foreign and local investors aimed to