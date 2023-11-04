Search operation launched to detect illegal foreigners in DG Khan

MULTAN - The divisional administration decided to hold search operations for detecting illegal foreigners, particularly those belonging to Afghanistan on the direction of the Punjab government.

The decision was taken in a video-link meeting presided over by Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood with officials of the concerned departments including DCs and RPO Sajjad Hussain participating in the event.

The landlords involved in providing shelter and those backing the foreigners through financial support would also be taken to task, said the commissioner.

He ordered to employ of modern tools for identifying the illegal residents in every part of the division. The undocumented foreigners would be shifted to holding areas turned into guest houses.

The commissioner asked the officials to extend every facility in the guest houses. Nasir Mehmood referring order of CM Punjab directed the staff to help out foreigners maximum level until they were deported from the country.

FIVE INJURED AS VEHICLE OVERTURNS

At least five persons sustained injuries as mini vehicle turned turtle after its tyre burst near Qadirpur Raan here on Friday.

According to Rescue officials, a mini vehicle was on its way when suddenly tyre burst and it turned turtle near Qadirpur Raan.

As a result, five persons sustained injuries. Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Nishtar Hospital after providing first aid.

The victims were identified as Muhammad Saleem, Ali Raza, Abid Ali, Saif-ur- Rehman and Zahid.

The motorcycle lifter gang including the ring leader was busted and 15 stolen motorcycles worth over Rs2 million were recovered from their possession.

According to a spokesperson for police, SHO Qutubpur police station Faizan Ali Raza alongwith his team raided and arrested four members of motorcycle lifter Naeem gang including Muhammad Naeem, Talat, Mudassir and Muhammad Waseem. The police have also recovered 15 stolen motorcycles. Further legal action against the criminals was also launched.