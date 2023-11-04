Security forces foil terror attack on Mianwali training airbase: ISPR

The Pakistan Army foiled a terrorist attack on the Mianwali Training Air Base of the Pakistan Air Force, the military’s media wing said on Saturday.

“On 04 November 2023, in the early hours of the day, Mianwali Training Air Base of Pakistan Air Force came under a failed terrorist attack which, Alhumdolliah, due to the swift and effective response by the troops, has been foiled and thwarted, ensuring the safety and security of personnel and assets,” the ISPR said in a statement.

The statement said that three terrorists were neutralised while entering the base while the remaining three were cornered/isolated due to a timely and effective response by the troops, who demonstrated exceptional courage and timely response.

“However, during the attack, some damage to three already grounded aircraft and a fuel bowser also occurred,” the statement read.

Vowing to remain committed to “eliminating menace of terrorism from the country at all costs”, the military added: “A comprehensive joint clearance and combing operation is in final stages to completely clear the area.”

Earlier, 14 Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom after two vehicles were ambushed by the terrorists in Balochistan’s Gwadar district.

Terrorists ambushed two vehicles of the security forces moving from Pasni to Ormara in Balochistan’s Gwadar district on Friday. 14 Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom in the terrorist attack.

Sanitization operation is being carried out in the area and perpetrators of this heinous act will be hunted down and brought to justice, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, it added.

On October 27, terrorists had carried out two separate attacks on security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) was conducted in the Tirah area of Khyber District and after an intense exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed, two terrorists were injured and both were apprehended by security forces.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from these terrorists, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and target killing of innocent civilians in the area.

In another incident, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded in area of Sarwekai, South Waziristan District and resultantly two brave soldiers; Sepoy Banaras Khan (age: 23 years, resident of District Orakzai) and Sepoy Abdul Karim (age: 23 years, resident of District Khyber), embraced Shahadat.