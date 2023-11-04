Saturday, November 04, 2023
Shehbaz bemoans world bodies' inaction over Israeli brutality

Web Desk
8:20 PM | November 04, 2023
National

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has termed the silence of international organisations over the ongoing bloodshed of innocent Palestinians in Gaza as “shameful”.

In a statement issued here Saturday, Shehbaz observed that Israel, an illegitimate state, could not hide its crimes through illegitimate actions. He said the Zionist state was violating the international laws, Geneva Convention and the code of humanity.

Condemning the attack on the office of an international news agency in Gaza, Shehbaz said the attack was a criminal act and an attempt to bar the media from covering the events with objectivity. He said the attack served as the proof of Israeli opposition to the voices of truth and difference of opinion.

