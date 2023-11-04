SHO, 2 other officials suspended for not returning belongings to Afghan refugees

ISLAMABAD - SSP Operations Islamabad had placed three officials including a station house officer (SHO) for not returning the belongings to Afghan refguees leaving the country, informed sources on Friday.

The three officials — SHO Police Station Shalimar, Admin Officer and another Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) — was suspended by SSP Operations Islamabad Malik Jamil Zafar following orders of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, they said. Also, a police spokesman said that Akbar Nasir Khan, the capital city police chief, had taken notice of reports of complaints of refugees not being given their belongings.