Smog spreading dangerously: Sherry

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Vice President Sherry Rehman on Friday said the smog was spreading dangerously in Punjab.

In a statement, she said: “I have been closely monitoring the situation of smog in Punjab, especially in Lahore, for the past month. Last month, I had emphasised that closing markets and schools cannot effectively address the issue of smog.”

She added: “It’s unfortunate that now smog has reached Multan, and after the Lahore High Court’s orders, a smog emergency has been declared in the province. We have the National Clean Air Policy 2023 in place; why is it not being implemented. We don’t need to reinvent the wheel.”

The PPP leader, who is a former federal minister for Climate Change, said while making masks mandatory in schools was a necessary precaution, “it is not a solution to the problem.”

She said temporary measures can help mitigate the effects of smog, but they will not solve the issue. “If important decisions are not made, many lives will remain at risk due to smog,” she maintained.