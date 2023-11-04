TCB-1, SSRL get Fire, Safety Awards

KARACHI-Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Company (PVT.) Limited (TCB-1) and Sino Sindh Resources Private Limited (SSRL), subsidiaries of Shanghai Electric, have reiterated their commitment towards the environment and safety of their workers.

The two companies, who are jointly working on the 1320MW Thar Block-1 Integrated Energy Project, were once again in the limelight at the 13th Annual Fire and Safety Excellence Awards which took place on the sidelines of the Annual Fire and Safety Convention here at a local hotel. Both TCB-1 and SSRL received awards at the event.

Meng Donghai, Chairman of TCB-1 and SSRL, expressed his pleasure over the fact that the companies were awarded for their commitment towards workers’ safety for the third consecutive year. “Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Company (PVT.) Limited (TCB-1) and Sino Sindh Resources Private Limited (SSRL) have always kept the safety and well-being of our workers as our top priority,” Mr Donghai commented. “We will continue with this resolve and will take all out measures to keep our workers safe,” he added. Donhgai said that the Thar Block-1 Integrated Energy Project has provided more than 18,000 direct employment opportunities for the locals, with a cumulative tax payment of US$135 million and CSR expenditure of over US$1.3 million.