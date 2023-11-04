Three-day Orakzai Zalmo Mela kicks off

Peshawar - A three-day Orakzai Zalmo Mela (Orakzai Youth Festival) commenced at Kalaya Sports Complex in Orakzai tribal district on Friday.

Commandant Orakzai Scouts Col Syed Saadat Hassan, as chief guest, organised the event, which has been jointly organised by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Authority (KPCTA), Pakistan Army, civil administration, and district sports department.

District Police Officer (DPO) Salahuddin, Captain Rana Zeeshan, Assistant Commissioner Lower Orakzai Hamza Abass, and Tehsil Chairman Maulana Tariq were among those present on the occasion.

Col Syed Saadat Hussain expressed optimism that the event would present a positive image of the area, encouraging local development and preparing the youth for international sports competitions. He emphasised Orakzai’s potential as a tourist destination and commended KPCTA’s efforts in promoting tourism.

The festival featured games, including cricket, kabaddi, volleyball, stone lifting, tractor stop, truck pulling, tug of war, Desi Kushti, archery, slingshot, and athletics. The Orakzai Paragliding Club showcased their paragliding skills, and KPCTA set up stalls offering various local products.

Prizes were awarded to the game winners. At the festival, the KPCTA organised the events in collaboration with Frontier Corps and local stakeholders to promote tourism, economic opportunities, and peace in the region.

A spokesman for KPCTA said the festival aims to promote the tourism industry in the merged Orakzai district, inviting tourists to explore its beauty and experience its traditions and culture while emphasising healthy activities for youth.

Seven stalls highlighted local traditions, cuisine, and the area’s heritage. Various events, including sports, showcased local talent. Samana Top, Nanwar Cave, and Sampogh Top have been introduced as tourist destinations, with the installation of camping pods and facilities for visitors, including information boards at prominent locations.