UN repeats warning that hospitals should not be part of any combat

The UN on Friday called for "full respect for international law," emphasizing that hospitals should not be targeted in combat, following reports of an Israeli airstrike on the main gate of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

In response to a question by an Anadolu reporter about whether the UN is working on a plan to enforce international law and prevent Israel from targeting health facilities, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric stated, "We continue to call for the full respect of international law, which includes the point that hospitals should not be used in any part of combat."

Dujarric noted that the UN had previously called for the respect of international humanitarian law in conflicts such as those in Ukraine and Sudan, stating, "In none of these cases is the UN the one with the fingers on the trigger."

When asked about the UN's actions beyond calling for a halt to hostilities or condemning brutalities, Dujarric clarified that he can only speak for the UN secretary-general.

"We continue to call this and continue to push it publicly and continue to push it privately," he said, "There are other parts legislative parts in the UN, that could be doing more to see to ensure an end to this conflict."

On Friday, an Israeli bombing targeted ambulances in front of the main gate of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, resulting in the death of several Palestinians and the injury of many others.