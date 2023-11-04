WAPDA chief visits Warsak Dam, reviews rehab work

Mohmand - Chairman Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Lt Gen (Retd) Sajjad Ghani visited Warsak Dam located on River Kabul, 30km from Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Warsak Dam is Pakistan’s first ever multipurpose mega project, completed in 1960. At present, WAPDA is executing 2nd Rehabilitation Project of Warsak Hydel Power Station to regain its original power generation capacity of 243MW from the existing 193MW by rehabilitating the civil structures and modernising the electro-mechanical equipment.

The WAPDA Chairman had a detailed visit of the dam, spillway and mechanical workshop. He also reviewed rehabilitation work being carried out in the hydel power station. Sajjad Ghani also inaugurated newly- established sediment analysis laboratory during his visit.

Member Power WAPDA Jamil Akhtar, GM (HRD) Brig (Retd) Hamid Raza, GM (Security/ Admn) Brig (Retd) Muhammad Tufail, Chief Engineer Warsak Hameed Ullah and Project Managers of the consultants and the contractors were also present on the occasion.

During a briefing, the WAPDA chief was informed about the progress achieved so far under the 2nd Rehabilitation Project, which is likely to be completed in early 2026. In addition to the grant by the European Union to the tune of 4.5 million euros, French financial institution AFD is providing 40 million euros, German financial institution KFW 40 million euros and European Investment Bank (EIB) 50 million euros as loan for the project.

The 2nd Rehabilitation Project will add 50MW to the existing power generation capacity, enhancing it to 243MW. Annual energy from Warsak Hydel Power Station will also surge to 1.144 billion units with an addition of 169 million units. Life of the Hydel Power Station will also increase by 30 to 40 years.

Speaking on the occasion, the WAPDA Chairman urged upon the project team to accelerate the pace of work for completion of the 2nd Rehabilitation Project without further delay. The 2nd Rehabilitation of Warsak Hydel Power Station is a component of clean, green and least-cost energy generation plan, WAPDA is implementing on priority.