World Bank delegation visits Sukkur Barrage, reviews work progress

SUKKUR-World Banwater resources management specialist Theruni Liyanage visited Sukkur Barrage and urged the need to complete rehabilitation and modernisation in its stipulated four years, clearly stating that no further extension will be granted.

She was part of the World Bank Implementation Support Mission which reviewed the work progress of the barrage, led by WB practice manager Josses Mugabi.

According to Irrigation officials on Friday, the Chief Engineer, Sukkur Barrage, Syed Sardar Ali Shah in his briefing, suggested that a trail gate without counterweight should be installed at the weir instead of the pocket before the flood season as we can observe the operation of the trail gate without counterweight of 80 tonnes to reduce the extra load on the barrage.

Mugabi said that according to the suggestion and guidelines of a panel of experts and departments’ technical personnel and international consultants, the design work of the barrage was in progress.

The World Bank delegation also visited the Indus Blind Dolphins Center, and ongoing construction works related to the SBIP, including the mechanical workshop and engineering works.