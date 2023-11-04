Saturday, November 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

World Cup 2023: Hasan Ali achieves major milestone in ODI cricket

World Cup 2023: Hasan Ali achieves major milestone in ODI cricket
Web Desk
1:08 PM | November 04, 2023
Sports

Pakistan medium pace bowler Hasan Ali completed 100 one-day international wickets during the World Cup clash against New Zealand in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The 29-year-old pacer dismissed New Zealand opener Devon Conway for 35 in the 11th over of the innings to reach the milestone in his 66th match.

Hasan Ali is the 22nd bowler from Pakistan to take 100 or more ODI wickets, with legendary left-armer Wasim Akram leading the way with 502 in 356 matches.

 Shaheen Shah Afridi also reached the 100-wicket mark in Pakistan’s last match against Bangladesh in Kolkata.

It is important to note that Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichhane claimed 100 wickets in 42 outings while Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan reached the milestone in 44 matches.

Fastest to 100 ODI wickets (pacers)

51 – Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan)
52 – Mitchell Starc (Australia)
54 – Shane Bond (News Zealand)
54 – Mustafizur Rahman (Bangaldesh)
55 – Brett Lee (Australia)
 
 
 

LESCO detects 338 power pilfering connections on 56th day

Tags:

Web Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1699072087.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023