Zahir Jaffar moved from prison to psychiatric ward

Rawalpindi-Zahir Zakir Jaffar, the convicted killer of Noor Mukaddam, has been moved from prison to a psychiatric hospital (death psychiatry cell) in Adiala Jail, informed sources on Friday. The cell is being operated by a team of psychologists, on a observation model using no harsh punishment and traditional prison bars, they said. They said that the parents of convicted killer used to visit him once in a month besides depositing cash amount in his (Zahir) jail account regularly for meeting his needs in the jail.

“The convicted killer Zahir Zakir Jaffar has lost his senses completely and is handled by the doctors and staffers of prisons for serving him with food and changing clothes and other daily needs,” said an official of the jail on condition of anonymity. Zahir Zakir Jaffar was awarded death sentence by a trial court in Islamabad on February 24, 2022 for killing Noor Mukaddam, the daughter of ex-diplomat Shaukat Mukaddam.

The court also found the killer guilty of rape and handed over 25 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs200,000. Zahir Zakir Jaffar has filed an appeal with Supreme Court of Pakistan against his death sentence, contending that the trial and high court could not identify the fundamental flaws in the First Information Report (FIR) and that their verdicts were based on “erroneous appreciation of evidence”.

A division bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on March 14 upheld Zahir’s death sentence while also converting his life imprisonment into a death sentence.

The convict has now filed an appeal against the IHC order through Salman Safdar advocate, contending that the petitioner and his family are aggrieved with the media trial and the constant pressure “that was visibly present during the investigation stage” and subsequently continued during his trial.

On July 20, 2021, Noor Mukadam was found brutally murdered in Islamabad’s posh F-7/4 sector. Following the discovery of her body, Zahir Zakir Jaffar was arrested by Islamabad police as the prime suspect in the case.