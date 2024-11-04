Monday, November 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

137 shopkeepers held on profiteering

Our Staff Reporter
November 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  The district administration arrested 137 shopkeepers and issued warnings to 641 others during an operation against profiteering on Sunday. These actions were taken to address artificial price hikes in the markets.

Teams from the district administration, led by Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Salem Akram, conducted raids in various markets throughout the city, including University Road, GT Road, Charsadda Road, Dalazak Road, Circular Road, Walled City, and Hayatabad.

Among those arrested were vegetable and fruit sellers, bakers, butchers, milk sellers, grocers, and members of the encroachment mafia. The deputy commissioner has instructed officers to conduct ongoing inspections of bazaars to ensure compliance with government-prescribed prices and to take strict legal action against profiteers and encroachers.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1730705983.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024