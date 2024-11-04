137 shopkeepers held on profiteering

Peshawar - The district administration arrested 137 shopkeepers and issued warnings to 641 others during an operation against profiteering on Sunday. These actions were taken to address artificial price hikes in the markets.

Teams from the district administration, led by Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Salem Akram, conducted raids in various markets throughout the city, including University Road, GT Road, Charsadda Road, Dalazak Road, Circular Road, Walled City, and Hayatabad.

Among those arrested were vegetable and fruit sellers, bakers, butchers, milk sellers, grocers, and members of the encroachment mafia. The deputy commissioner has instructed officers to conduct ongoing inspections of bazaars to ensure compliance with government-prescribed prices and to take strict legal action against profiteers and encroachers.