17th edition of School of Tomorrow conference begins

KARACHI - The 17th edition of School of Tomorrow (SOT) conference, titled “Guardians of the Future: Shaping Tomorrow with Generative AI” opened at a local hotel. This two-day event, organised by Beaconhouse, focuses on AI’s expanding role in reshaping industries, redefining creativity, and challenging traditional concepts of ownership and responsibility, said a press release issued here. For over 24 years, SOT has led forward-thinking discussions on societal transformation, with last year’s edition also exploring AI’s transformative power. A highlight of this year is the inclusion of AI avatars as panellists, blending cutting-edge technology with real-world dialogue. The event includes more than 30 sessions, encompassing debates, workshops, and keynote talks. Additionally, an immersive science exhibition created with MagnifiScience offers hands-on experiences for attendees. SOT Events chair and Beaconhouse CEO Kasim Kasuri remarked, “As AI reshapes our lives, SOT’s theme encourages us to become guardians mentors and leaders guiding an inclusive, tech-enhanced future. This platform explores how we can thoughtfully integrate AI, balancing innovation with human values for generations to come.”

Oscar winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Maha Chisti, Isfundiar Kasuri, Dr Sohail Naqvi, Naeem Zamindar, Nafisha Shah, Dr Andrew Hargreaves , Zoraiz Lashari, Amber Rahim Shamsi, Mohsin Naveed Ranjha, Deepak Parwani and others spoke in different sessions.