8 killed as volcano erupts on Indonesia’s Flores island

A volcanic eruption on Indonesia’s Flores island killed at least eight people, local media reported Sunday.

The eruption occurred on Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki, said the Indonesian Disaster Management Agency. Lava flows reached a nearby village, destroying several buildings, including a monastery.

Officials confirmed that a nun is among the dead while one person remains missing.

The region has experienced a series of eruptions over the past week.

In response, authorities raised the alert level for Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki to its highest point.

Since last week, the volcano has been releasing thick brown ash columns as high as two kilometers (1.24 miles) into the sky each day.

Indonesia, located along the “Pacific Ring of Fire,” has 130 active volcanoes, making it one of the world’s most seismically active countries.