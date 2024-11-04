Monday, November 04, 2024
9,000 benefit from free medical camps

Monitoring Report
November 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

DERA ISMAIL KHAN   -  The Tank district administration organized a four-day series of free medical camps in multiple areas under the chief minister’s ‘Awami Agenda’ initiative to enhance public health by offering essential medical services.

The camps, held across seven union councils including TSD Jandola, Kardi Warm, Shah Alam, Pai, Gul Imam, Wardspon, and Amakhel, provided approximately 9,000 residents, including women, children, and the elderly, with free medical check-ups, laboratory tests, and medications worth Rs 3 million.

Qualified lady doctors and medical specialists conducted the camps, ensuring accessible healthcare to underserved communities.

