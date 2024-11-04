Aafia Calling

Monday, November 04, 2024
November 04, 2024
Dr Aafia Siddiqui, imprisoned since 2010 and sentenced to 86 years in the U.S. on disputed terrorism charges, represents an ongoing tragedy. Her mother, Ismat Siddiqui, passed away recently, her hope for Aafia’s release unfulfilled. This loss should renew the push for Aafia’s pardon on humanitarian grounds.

Prime Minister Shahbaz recently wrote to President Biden, requesting clemency for Aafia. This move, though late, is a positive step, and we hope it gains support among other leaders who remained silent on her case.

Aafia, now nearly 50, awaits freedom. Her continued imprisonment calls for an urgent response from Pakistan’s leadership. The foreign minister and others engaged with U.S. officials must prioritise her release. Aafia is not just her family’s daughter but a daughter of the nation.

SADAM HUSSAIN,

