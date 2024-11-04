Monday, November 04, 2024
Acting President calls for relentless efforts to achieve SDGs

Web Desk
3:10 PM | November 04, 2024
Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani has stressed the need for relentless efforts and unshaken resolve to achieve Sustainable Development Goals.

Addressing the 27th Sustainable Development Conference as Chief Guest in Islamabad on Monday, he said Pakistan is facing a challenge of climate change, which is becoming an obstacle to achieve the sustainable development.

The Acting President said there is a dire need to further strengthen governance frameworks to ensure transparency, accountability and inclusivity.

He commended the second edition of the Sustainability Investment Expo 2024 held alongside the moot to showcase cutting-edge technology, fostering collaboration and attracting investment.

Yousuf Raza Gillani said that Pakistan has linked its Vision 2025 to the SDGs to demonstrate commitment to reach sustainable development outcomes for a wider human well-being.

He said Pakistan's parliament is the first to go green by switching to solar energy. He said we have also integrated SDGs into the national development agenda.

JCP to convene on appointment of Supreme Court Judges

Addressing the ceremony, Coordinator to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam said the government, under the guidance of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, remains steadfast in pursuing a future where resilience underpins every face of our national development.

She said reducing plastic pollution, encouraging recycling and promoting sustainable alternatives are crucial to building resilience in the communities.

