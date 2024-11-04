All provinces together can buy PIA: Aleem

LAHORE - Federal Minister for Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan said on Sunday that all four provinces could collectively purchase Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), provided they manage the airline professionally by hiring top talent from abroad.

“We have no objection if the governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan wish to acquire PIA. Punjab can also make the purchase,” he said during a press conference here. The minister emphasized that while provinces could buy PIA, effective professional management is crucial for its operation. “To achieve this, they would need to recruit the best minds from abroad to lead it professionally.”

Aleem Khan’s comments follow a statement from PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif suggesting that the Punjab government could buy PIA, a matter which he had discussed with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. A spokesperson for the KPK government had also made a similar statement the other day.

The minister noted that if PIA is to be privatized on a government-to-government basis, the proposal would be considered. Aleem explained that the current limitations exist under the existing framework; however, a new framework could allow for privatization with zero liability, potentially attracting more buyers.

The privatization minister assured that the process would proceed efficiently and that if a new framework is necessary, it would be presented to the federal cabinet for approval.

Aleem Khan expressed confidence that revenue could be generated through the national airline if managed properly. He also highlighted PIA’s advantageous international flight timings and the potential for direct flights to destinations like London and New York.

He reiterated his responsibility for selling PIA, stating that a privatization framework had been established by the caretaker government. He mentioned that PIA currently faces a debt of Rs 830 billion, with approximately Rs 600 billion allocated to Holdco Company and Rs 200 billion to PIA itself.

Aleem emphasized that PIA is a national asset and cannot be sold at a low price. He mentioned that on the day of PIA’s bidding, he was in Riyadh engaged in a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Investment Minister. He noted that two meetings were held that day: one for the privatization commission, which he chaired, and the other for the CCOP.

Aleem clarified that these issues arose before he assumed office and that he is unable to alter the privatization process already in motion. He stressed that he has a mandate to sell PIA but not to rectify its current challenges.

He acknowledged that he is not accountable for PIA’s present state and cannot deviate from the established privatization procedures. A former privatization minister has been advising him, he noted, but those suggestions should have been acted upon during that minister’s tenure.

Regarding the National Highway Authority, Aleem Khan said it was going to give a profit of Rs 50 billion in one year. He said that this year the NHA revenue would reach Rs 110 billion from Rs 64 billion. He said that no truck would be allowed on motorway or national highway carrying more than allowed weight.

Talking about the Pakistan Post, the minister said that 3,500 jobs had been abolished that helped save Rs 2.8 billion. To a question, he said that the number of memorandums of understanding with Saudi Arabia had increased to 34-35 from the figure of 27. He said that implementation of some of the MoUs was underway currently.