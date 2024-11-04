All-round Australia edge past Pakistan in ODI series opener

Australia’s all-round performance saw them edge out Pakistan by two wickets in the first ODI at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday.

Chasing Pakistan's total of 203, Australia reached their target in 33.3 overs, thanks to steady contributions from their top order and a composed finish from captain Pat Cummins, who remained unbeaten on 32.

In pursuit of 204, Australia’s reply began on a shaky note with Matthew Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk departing early, leaving the hosts at 28/2. However, veteran Steven Smith and wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Inglis led the recovery, putting on a valuable 85-run stand for the third wicket. Smith scored 44 off 46 balls with six boundaries, while Inglis hit 49 off 42, including four boundaries and three sixes, keeping Australia’s run rate in control.

Despite the quick fall of wickets in the middle overs, with Marnus Labuschagne and Glenn Maxwell departing in succession, Cummins anchored the lower order and held his nerve as wickets continued to tumble around him. With 19 runs still required, Sean Abbott was run out, leaving Australia in a precarious position at 185/8. However, Cummins and Mitchell Starc added the finishing touches, with Cummins guiding Australia to victory with a steady 32 off 31 balls.

Earlier put into bat, Pakistan faced a challenging Australian bowling attack and struggled to find momentum. The visitors suffered an early setback as debutant Saim Ayub fell for just one run in the third over, edging a delivery to the slips off Mitchell Starc. His opening partner, Abdullah Shafique, soon followed, bowled by Starc as Pakistan found themselves in trouble at 24/2.

Skipper Mohammad Rizwan and star batter Babar Azam sought to steady the innings, constructing a cautious 39-run stand for the third wicket. Babar, who looked to be settling in, scored a careful 37 off 44 balls, including four boundaries. However, Pat Cummins’ strategic decision to bring on leg-spinner Adam Zampa paid off, as Babar was caught trying to accelerate in the 18th over, leaving Pakistan vulnerable at 63/3.

Babar's dismissal triggered a collapse, with Pakistan losing three quick wickets, including Rizwan, who top-scored with a battling 44 off 71 balls. By the 32nd over, Pakistan had slumped to 117/6, with Australia’s bowlers firmly in control. The middle order struggled, and it was only through late resistance from debutant Muhammad Irfan Khan and tailenders that Pakistan managed to cross the 200-run mark.

Irfan contributed 22 runs off 35 balls, stitching a crucial 31-run stand with Shaheen Shah Afridi before being run out in the 37th over. The final push came from Naseem Shah, who smashed four sixes and a boundary in a quickfire 40 off 39 balls, adding invaluable runs to Pakistan’s total before they were bowled out in the 47th over. Starc led Australia’s bowling with three wickets, while Cummins and Zampa picked up two each.

SCORES IN BRIEF: AUSTRALIA 204/8 in 33.3 overs (Inglis 49, Smith 44; Rauf 3-67, Afridi 2-43) beat PAKISTAN 203 all out in 47 overs (Rizwan 44, Babar 37, Naseem 40; Starc 3-45, Zampa 2-33) by 2 wickets.