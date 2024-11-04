Angry crowds throw mud at Spain’s king in flood-hit Valencia

VALENCIA - The King and Queen of Spain have been pelted with mud and other objects by angry protesters during a visit to the flood-hit town of Paiporta. Shouts of “murderer” and “shame” were directed at the royal delegation as they walked through the town - one of the worst-affected areas of the Valencia region.

With mud on their faces and clothes, King Felipe and Queen Letizia were later seen consoling members of the crowd.

More than 200 people were killed in the floods, the worst in Spain for decades. Emergency workers are continuing to comb through underground car parks and tunnels in the hope of finding survivors and recovering bodies.

There has been anger at a perceived lack of warning and insufficient support from authorities after the floods. King Felipe and Queen Letizia have been visiting Paiporta, a town that has been severely affected.

Footage showed the king making his way down a pedestrian street, before his bodyguards and police were suddenly overwhelmed by a surge of protesters, hurling insults and screaming.

They struggled to maintain a protective ring around the monarch, as some of the protesters threw mud and objects. The king engaged with several, even embracing them.

Images showed mud on the faces and clothes of the king, queen and the officials accompanying them, who held umbrellas over the monarch as they departed.

The civil guard and mounted officers were later seen attempting to disperse the angry crowd.

It comes after residents criticised local authorities over their response to catastrophic flooding.

Juan Bordera, a member of the Valencian parliament, called the king’s visit “a very bad decision”.

Authorities “didn’t listen to any warnings,” Mr Bordera told the BBC.

“It’s logical that the people are angry, it’s logical that the people didn’t understand why this visit is so urgent,” he added.

In a post on X, the president of Valencia’s parliament, Carlos Mazón, said he understood the public’s anger and praised the king’s “exemplary” response.

On Saturday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez ordered 10,000 more troops, police officers and civil guards to the area.

Spain sends thousands more troops to flood zone

Spain is deploying 10,000 more troops and police officers to the eastern Valencia region devastated by historic floods that have killed 211 people, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday.

Hopes of finding survivors ebbed four days after torrents of muddy water submerged towns and wrecked infrastructure in the European country’s worst such disaster in decades.

Almost all the deaths have been recorded in the Valencia region, where thousands of security and emergency services personnel were frantically clearing debris and mud in the search for bodies.

Sanchez said in a televised address that the disaster was the second deadliest flood in Europe this century and announced a huge increase in the security forces dedicated to relief works.

The government had accepted the Valencia region leader’s request for 5,000 more troops and informed him of a further deployment of 5,000 police officers and civil guards, Sanchez said.

Spain was carrying out its largest deployment of army and security force personnel in peacetime, he added.