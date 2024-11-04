Anti-polio drive: Gypsy children vaccinated

BAHAWALPUR - Health Department’s teams have administered anti-polio drops to children of Nomads at their makeshift huts in different localities of Bahawalpur.

Official sources said here that under the directions of the Punjab chief minister, the anti-polio campaign is underway in all areas of Bahawalpur district. “Several teams have been constituted to vaccinate children below five against polio,” they said. The teams headed by Chief Executive Officer (Health), Dr. Aamir Bashir visited makeshift huts of nomads in Model Town, University Road, Badar Sher and others where children were administered anti-polio drops. Speaking on the occasion, CEO Health Dr. Aamir said that the poliovirus had been detected in different areas of the country.

He said that Health Department had been assigned the task to vaccinate children to make Pakistan, a polio-free country. He added that tens of thousands of children had been administered anti-polio drops so far, adding that the campaign would continue to achieve 100 percent target.