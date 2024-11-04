Approval of Pakistan's Hajj policy 2025 postponed again

The approval of Pakistan's Hajj Policy 2025 has been postponed once more following a federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad that failed to ratify the policy.
Sources indicate that the policy will be deferred until the next meeting, and the Ministry of Religious Affairs has yet to receive formal confirmation of its approval.
Although the ministry has completed its preparations and submitted the policy for consideration, it is still awaiting official notification. An announcement regarding the Hajj Policy 2025 is anticipated after the federal cabinet's eventual approval.