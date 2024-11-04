Monday, November 04, 2024
Arms smuggling bid foiled, ammunition seized

Monitoring Report
November 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

Kohat  -  Personnel of Riaz Shaheed police station foiled an attempt to smuggle arms and ammunition on Sunday, arresting an inter-district smuggler from Indus Highway.

The operation was led by SHO Mir Afzal during routine checks on the highway. A car was signaled to stop, and upon inspection, officers recovered weapons including one heavy machine gun, one Kalashnikov, three rifles, one pistol, and 550 cartridges from secret compartments.

The smuggler, identified as Nadir Khan, a resident of Sada Kurram, was taken into custody, and a case has been registered against him. He confessed to smuggling the arms to Kurram district.

Monitoring Report

