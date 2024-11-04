ATC grants bail to PTI leader Azam Swati in protest case

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has ordered the release of senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader in a protest-related case. Judge Abul Hasnat presided over the hearing and approved Swati's post-arrest bail against surety bonds of Rs 20,000 each.

Previously, a special court issued an arrest warrant for Swati, a former federal minister, due to his absence from hearings related to a controversial tweet case. Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand had instructed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take Swati into custody and present him before the court.

Swati was initially arrested by the FIA on November 27 last year at his farmhouse in Chak Shahzad, Islamabad, after allegedly posting tweets critical of state institutions.